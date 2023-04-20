Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks expand Iceland programme for Winter 23/24

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have expanded their Iceland program for Winter 2023-2024. This means a capacity increase of 36% between Keflavik Airport on the one hand and Leeds Bradford and Newcastle on the other hand. This is in response to strong demand from travellers and travel agents. Services are also available from Birmingham and Manchester Airports, Belfast International, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, and London Stansted Airports.

The addition to the Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks schedule will be 7 new weekly trips between Keflavik and Leeds Bradford Airport and seven weekly trips between Keflavik and Newcastle Airport in February and March 2024. Jet2.Com and Jet2CityBreaks will offer trips between Iceland and all of their ten airports in the UK.

The programme now represents over 150 departing flights and over 30,000 seats on sale, meaning a capacity increase of 36% compared to Winter 22/23.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have continued to experience strong demand for flights and city breaks to Iceland from customers and independent travel agents, so we are very pleased to be expanding our programme today in response. This means we have our biggest-ever programme on sale to Iceland for Winter 23/24 and the natural wonders of this magnificent destination, coupled with our award-winning product, means we expect these new flights and breaks to sell very quickly. We have built fantastic relationships with the airport, hoteliers and with industry partners and we are looking ahead with huge confidence.”

Grétar Már Garðarsson, director for airline relations and route development at Isavia, said: “We at Keflavik Airport are delighted by the news that Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have decided to expand their services between Iceland and the UK for the Winter 23/24 season. We are excited to hear of the strong demand for flights to Iceland being the reason for this decision. Keflavik Airport looks forward to welcoming even more Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks travellers and seeing our good relationship with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks continuing for many years to come.”