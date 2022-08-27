Navigate

Jet2.com flight between Manchester and Rhodes diverts to Munich over “unruly granny”

A SHOCKING video shows a rowdy “OAP” hitting a Jet2 employee during a flight to Greece after he allegedly took her gin and tonic off her. Jet2 staff were forced to divert the Manchester to Rhodes flight to Munich, Germany, yesterday (MON) so they could offload the woman to police. The grey haired woman, who appears to be in her 70s, was allegedly irate after having her request for free champagne rejected. She was then said to have ordered a gin and tonic which was then taken away by cabin crew after she continued to be aggressive. Video shows a male member of staff leaning over into a row of seats near the front of the plane and trying to calm the woman down. He then attempts to restrain her arms which are violently flailing around before sitting down in the seat next to her.

On 25 August, Jet2.com flight LS819 between Manchester, United Kingdom, and Rhodes, Greece, was forced to divert to Munich, Germany, over an unruly passenger. Not the standard troublesome passenger, but an elderly lady.

The grey-haired woman was allegedly irate after she was refused free champagne. She then ordered a gin and tonic which the cabin crew took away from her as she continued to be aggressive.

Another passenger witnessed that the unruly passenger urinated on three seats while punching other people. At one point she also tried to open the emergency exit.

The pilots were forced to divert the aircraft to Munich in Germany. Emergency services rushed to the aircraft. Nine police officers, assisted by ambulance and fire services escorted her off the aircraft.

Two hours later the Boeing 757-200 (registered G-LSAI) left for Rhodos. Later that night, the return flight to Manchester diverted to London Stansted; it is not clear what the diversion has to do with the delay incurred.

