Drunk disruptive passenger forces Jet2 flight between Gran Canaria and Newcastle to divert to Porto

A Jet2 flight that departed Gran Canaria airport, Las Palmas, Spain with destination Newcastle, United Kingdom was forced to divert to Porto, Portugal over an unruly and drunk passenger.

The incident happened on 15 may with a Boeing 737-800 (registered G-GDFP). The drunk female passenger started to confront other passengers forcing the crew no other option that to divert to the Portuguese city and to offload the disruptive passenger.

“As a family airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour. We will not hesitate to vigorously pursue any costs incurred as a result,” the airline explained in a statement.

The airline, however, was able to reduce the discomfort for the other passengers by arriving only one hour late.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), fines for unruly behavior and forcing a subsequent diversion may vary depending on the severity: from £5,000 and two years imprisonment to fines between 10,000 £ and 80,0000 £ to cover the costs of the diversion, depending on the size of the aircraft and the airport of diversion.