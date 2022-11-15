Drunk Briton reaches under skirt of Jet2.com flight attendant; flight diverts to Nantes

On Saturday morning, 12 November, a Jet2.com Boeing 737-300 (registered G-GDFG) operated flight LS271 between Leeds Bradford, United Kingdom and Alicante, Spain. During the flight, a drunk British passenger reached under the skirt of a flight attendant and touched her private parts. The captain could nothing else than to divert to Nantes Atlantique, France where the passenger was detained by the French border police.

The Boeing 737 landed shortly before 10:00 (local time) where the captain decided to quickly disembark the passenger. The 66-year-old Briton, who had 2.2 grams of alcohol in his blood, was detained for suspecting of putting his hand under the skirt of the flight attendant, who was serving drinks in the aisle, and touching her intimate parts.

On Monday, 14 November, the court of Nantes decided that the passenger – blaming is attitude on the mixture of wodka and beer – is released but he will face his sentence for sexual assault on 13 December.

