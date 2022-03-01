Navigate
  • André Orban in Jet2.com On 1 March 2022, 12:15

British low-cost Jet2.com first airline to lift mask mandate onboard most of its flights

On 1 March 2022, British low-cost carrier Jet2.com becomes the first airline to lift mask mandate onboard most of its flights.

In updated guidance published on its website, the airline explains: “It’s no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or onboard our planes. However, as per UK Government guidance, we recommend that you continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and you will need to wear one when you get to your overseas destination.” This guidance applies to flights from/to England and Northern Ireland.

For flights from and to Scottland, however, “It’s still a legal requirement for everyone aged six years and over to wear a face mask at our Scottish airports and onboard our planes travelling to and from those airports. This is the case even if you’re fully vaccinated.”

The airline cautions that passengers need to put a face mask on for landing at most destinations the airline flies to.

