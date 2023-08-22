Armed police storms Jet2.com flight to remove passenger who claims carrying explosive device

On 21 August, a passenger on a Jet2.com Boeing 737-800 (G-JZHH) – operating flight LS653 from Nottingham East Midlands, United Kingdom and Antalya, Turkey – was due to depart at 16:45 (UTC +1) but only departed around 20:15.

One passenger claimed that he carried an explosive device, reason enough for the crew to call the emergency services. Armed police then stormed the aircraft to remove the passenger.

On a video that appeared online, you can see the man walking to the front of the aircraft with his hands up, followed by his wife and a young girl.

The culprit was arrested, and released on bail. A bomb-check was performed but nothing suspicious was found.

One can make funny jokes, but making such statements (bombs, explosions, threats, …) is never well accepted by the crew or airport staff.

This is why you should never joke about having a bomb on the plane….@RadarBoxCom pic.twitter.com/njQcevTHq9 — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) August 22, 2023