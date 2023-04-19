A Jet2 flight to Tenerife made emergency landing in Faro after drunk passenger urinated in the cabin

The airline claims a significant amount of money from the traveller for the delay of more than 24 hours suffered by the passengers

A man identified as Eric Forrest, 55, has been banned for life by the Jet2 airline after starring in a scandal aboard a flight (LS155 operated by Boeing 737-800 registered G-JZHT) that left Glasgow for Tenerife South Airport on 13 April. According to the airline, Forrest was aggressive, consumed alcohol illegally, intimidated other passengers and even children, and is suspected of using drugs before urinating in the plane’s cabin.

The flight had to be diverted to Faro, Portugal, where Forrest was not arrested but was prohibited from continuing his journey. Passengers on the flight suffered a 24-hour delay due to the situation.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “After he was offloaded, customers had to disembark the aircraft in Faro so that the aircraft could be cleaned before departing to Tenerife. As well as causing a delay to customers looking forward to their well-deserved holidays in Tenerife, this also meant customers due to travel back to Glasgow from Tenerife had to spend another night in destination due to the late arrival of the aircraft.”

Jet2 reported that it will vigorously pursue Mr Forrest for the costs incurred by the airline as a result of this diversion, and has banned him for life, while awaiting financial compensation for what happened.

Forrest, for his part, admitted that he was drunk at the time of the incident, but denied having urinated in the cabin, assuring that he had only spilt vodka. Although he was not arrested in Portugal, he had to wait at the airport to return to Scotland, where he publicly apologised for his behaviour.

Jet2 Managing Director Phil Ward apologised to all passengers and workers affected by the incident, reiterating that passenger well-being is paramount to the airline. The company has clamped down by banning Forrest for life and seeking compensation for costs incurred.

