Jet Airways obtains renewal of Air Operator Certificate from Indian authorities

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways successfully obtained renewal for the Airport Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023, thereby reinforcing its commitment to revive India’s most admired airline, Jet Airways. The renewal of AOC revalidates the confidence of the Indian Aviation Regulator in the revival of JetAirways.

Commenting on this development, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said, “JKC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways.”

The Jalan and Kalrock Consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline’s success. JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in the coming weeks.

July 31, 2023