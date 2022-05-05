Grounded three years ago, Jet Airways today took to the skies again

Will Indian airline Jet Airways restart operations? Today, a Boeing 737-800 (registered VT-SXE) took off from Hyderabad, India, for a two-hour test flight before returning to Hyderabad. The aircraft was then ferried onward to Delhi.

“Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet’s loyal customers who can’t wait for Jet to commence operations again,” the airline tweeted.

Until 2016, the Indian airline operated a hub at Brussels Airport, Belgium, but in December 2015 Jet Airways decided to move to Amsterdam Schiphol, The Netherlands.

In early 2019, Jet Airways operated 26 aircraft (Airbus A330s, Boeing 777s, 737-800s and ATRs) to various destinations like London, New York, Toronto, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, Bangkok and several domestic routes like Mumbai-Delhi, among others.

Back in April 2019, the airline faced financial difficulties and cancelled all international flights, raising doubts about its survival over the next few days.

Proving flights will be scheduled in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA and Indian aviation authorities.

