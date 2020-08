A Dutch curator is holding an online auction with regard to the bankruptcy of Indian airline Jet Airways, which ceased operations on 17 April 2019.

A large part of the in-flight equipment is now up for sale: from crockery to cutlery, from trolleys to hot towels.

You have got to be quick to place your bid on the website of BVA Auctions

as the auction ends at around 15:50 (UTC +2)