South Korea orders nationwide inspection of navigation facilities and all of country’s Boeing 737-800s after Jeju Air crash

Following the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport on December 29, which claimed 179 lives, the South Korean government has mandated inspections of all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating in the country. South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will also inspect navigation facilities at all domestic airports. The focus will be on compliance with domestic and international safety standards, particularly the materials and placement of localiser structures, which guide aircraft during landings.

Preliminary findings indicate that bird strikes during the approach may have compromised the engines, and the landing gear and reverse thrust system appeared to malfunction during landing.

The crashed aircraft, in service since 2009 and purchased from Ryanair in 2016, was considered relatively modern by aviation standards. Black box data, which records flight parameters and cockpit audio, is expected to clarify the exact sequence of events. International cooperation, including support from France’s Bureau of Investigations and Analyses, may assist in analysing the engines manufactured by CFM International.

These inspections aim to ensure the safety of the Boeing 737-800 fleet and address concerns following South Korea’s deadliest air disaster.

The crash highlighted concerns about the use of concrete for supporting localisers, a design decision from over 20 years ago. Initial ministry claims that such structures meet international standards have faced scrutiny, with doubts raised about their presence at other airports like Los Angeles and Tenerife. A thorough review of international regulations and standards is underway.

Meanwhile, the flight data recorder from the crash will be sent to the U.S. for analysis, as local extraction proved impossible. All victims have been identified, and the government is providing support to their families. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for a transparent and thorough investigation to address public concerns and prevent future tragedies.