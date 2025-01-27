Preliminary report on Jeju Air crash highlights black box failure and bird strike evidence

South Korean investigators released a preliminary report on the Jeju Air crash that occurred on December 29, 2024, at Muan International Airport. The tragic accident claimed 179 lives, leaving only two survivors from the 181 aboard the Boeing 737-800. The findings reveal critical details but stop short of identifying the exact cause of the crash.

Black Box Malfunction and Timeline

The aircraft’s black box, comprising the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), stopped recording approximately 2 kilometres from the runway, at 8:58:50 —just over four minutes before the crash. Investigators noted that the plane was at an altitude of 152 metres and travelling at 161 knots (298 km/h) when the recorders ceased functioning. The reason for this simultaneous failure remains under investigation.

Bird Strike Confirmed

Both engines were found to contain DNA from Baikal Teals, a type of migratory duck. The aircraft’s pilots had declared a Mayday three times during a go-around after reportedly encountering a flock of birds. However, the exact timing of the bird strike and the number of birds involved are yet to be confirmed.

Crash Circumstances and Aftermath

The aircraft failed to deploy its landing gear during an emergency belly landing, overshooting the runway and colliding with a localiser embankment—a reinforced concrete structure supporting navigation equipment. The impact caused a fire and partial explosion, scattering debris up to 200 metres. Experts suggest the localiser’s structure likely contributed to the high death toll.

Next Steps in Investigation

Authorities plan to conduct a detailed teardown of the engines, analyse in-flight and air traffic control data, and investigate the embankment and localisers for their roles in the accident. The findings have been shared with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as aviation authorities in Thailand, the United States, and France.

The ICAO mandates a preliminary report within 30 days of an accident and encourages a final report within 12 months. While this report highlights several key findings, including the bird strike and black box failure, the exact cause of South Korea’s deadliest aviation disaster remains under investigation.