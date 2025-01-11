Mystery deepens in Jeju Air crash: black boxes fail to record final moments

The investigation into last month’s Jeju Air crash in Muan, South Korea, which killed 179 people, has hit a major roadblock: the plane’s black boxes stopped recording four minutes before impact. Flight data and cockpit voice recorders failed to capture the final moments when the plane crash-landed, overshooting the runway and colliding with an embankment.

The damaged flight data recorder was sent to the US for analysis. The premature failure of both recorders is unusual, with experts speculating a total power loss.

The plane, Jeju Air flight 7C2216, attempted an emergency go-around after warnings of bird activity but made a sharp, ill-fated turn, landing gear retracted. Among the 179 fatalities were two Thai nationals, the rest South Korean.

Authorities are investigating potential landing gear malfunctions and scrutinising airport operator and maintenance records.

Victims’ families have called for independent oversight of the investigation, while South Korean and U.S. labs analyse the limited data for clues. The cause remains unresolved, deepening the tragedy’s mystery.