Eve Air Mobility and Jeju Air release concept of operations for urban air mobility in South Korea

Eve Air Mobility and Jeju Air Co., Ltd. unveiled a groundbreaking white paper detailing the concept of operations for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flights on Jeju Island, South Korea. This collaboration marks a crucial step in understanding the requirements for future urban air mobility (UAM) operations in the region.

The comprehensive document delves into the operational, commercial, and customer-driven aspects, leveraging Jeju Air’s industry expertise and Eve’s global experience in UAM. This initiative aims to create a safe and innovative UAM environment, building upon South Korea’s pioneering role in urban air mobility.

The Concept of Operations (CONOPS) will be available for public access on Eve’s website, fostering collaboration among stakeholders and encouraging continued development and integration of this novel transportation mode.

Feedback and suggestions from the community are welcomed as the CONOPS remains a dynamic and evolving framework.