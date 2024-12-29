Jeju Air crash claims at least 122 fatalities; two survivors rescued so far

On Sunday morning, a Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted into flames and collided with a wall after veering off the runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province. Authorities have confirmed at least 122 fatalities, with only two survivors rescued from the wreckage. The crash, which occurred at 9:07 a.m. local time, has left the nation in mourning as search and recovery operations continue.

The Boeing 737-800, registered HL8088, which had departed from Bangkok operating flight 7C2216, was landing when the incident occurred. Eyewitness accounts and video footage (see below) suggest the aircraft attempted to land without deploying its landing gear, skidding across the runway before crashing into a concrete wall and erupting in flames. Officials suspect a landing gear malfunction, potentially caused by a bird strike, and have launched an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause. Most passengers on board were Korean nationals, alongside two Thai citizens.

BREAKING: Video shows crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 in South Korea. 181 people on board pic.twitter.com/9rQUC0Yxt8 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2024

Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the crash site and declared Muan county a special disaster zone, pledging full government support for the victims’ families. Emergency services have been working tirelessly, with South Jeolla authorities raising the alert to its highest level and deploying all available rescue personnel. Meanwhile, Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae extended his condolences to the bereaved families, taking full responsibility for the tragedy and promising comprehensive support. A temporary morgue has been established at the airport, and officials are bracing for the challenging task of identifying the deceased.

Yonhap News Agency is reporting a Jeju Air 737 went off the runway after landing in Muan. This appears to be #7C2216 from Bangkok operated by a 737-800. https://t.co/Nyf9IuyxmA https://t.co/QkNX4B8eNF pic.twitter.com/LCIUktDbHN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 29, 2024