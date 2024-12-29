Jeju Air crash claims at least 122 fatalities; two survivors rescued so far

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0
Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival December 29, colliding with a barrier and bursting into flames, with only two survivors rescued so far and 122 confirmed dead. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)

On Sunday morning, a Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted into flames and collided with a wall after veering off the runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province. Authorities have confirmed at least 122 fatalities, with only two survivors rescued from the wreckage. The crash, which occurred at 9:07 a.m. local time, has left the nation in mourning as search and recovery operations continue.

The Boeing 737-800, registered HL8088, which had departed from Bangkok operating flight 7C2216, was landing when the incident occurred. Eyewitness accounts and video footage (see below) suggest the aircraft attempted to land without deploying its landing gear, skidding across the runway before crashing into a concrete wall and erupting in flames. Officials suspect a landing gear malfunction, potentially caused by a bird strike, and have launched an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause. Most passengers on board were Korean nationals, alongside two Thai citizens.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the crash site and declared Muan county a special disaster zone, pledging full government support for the victims’ families. Emergency services have been working tirelessly, with South Jeolla authorities raising the alert to its highest level and deploying all available rescue personnel. Meanwhile, Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae extended his condolences to the bereaved families, taking full responsibility for the tragedy and promising comprehensive support. A temporary morgue has been established at the airport, and officials are bracing for the challenging task of identifying the deceased.

