Jazeera Airways increases the frequency of flights from Kuwait to Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Moscow Domodedovo Airport appreciated the first month of cooperation with Jazeera Airways. During this short period, the air harbour successfully served 28 take-off and landing operations of the airport’s partner, which flies in a unique direction for Russia — Kuwait.



“We are very pleased with the results of the first month. The most popular routes from Domodedovo Airport via a major air hub — Kuwait — predictably turned out to be flights to Dubai, Jeddah, Medina and Colombo. We hope that our summer destinations to Sharm El-Sheikh, Antalya and Bodrum will also be in high demand among travellers”, said Yana Vaziri, Regional Manager for Russia and CIS at Jazeera Airways.

From March 20, the airline plans to multiply the frequency of flights from Domodedovo Airport to the Middle East region to 1 daily flight. Flights from Moscow to Kuwait are carried out on Airbus 320 aircraft. The travel time is 5 hours and 5 minutes.

Jazeera Airways is a Kuwaiti airline founded in 2004. The airline operates regular flights to the Middle East, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Europe. Jazeera Airways is Kuwait’s second national airline.