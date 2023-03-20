Jazeera Airways flights to Kuwait from Moscow Domodedovo Airport are now daily

By
André Orban
-
0
10

Jazeera Airways is increasing the frequency of flights from Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) to Kuwait.

From March 20, the air carrier will operate daily flights from DME to a unique destination for the Moscow aviation hub on Airbus 320 aircraft.

The airline and the airport have been cooperating since February 2023. During this period, 50 take-off and landing operations were serviced.

Jazeera Airways is a Kuwaiti airline founded in 2004. The airline operates regular flights to the Middle East, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Europe. Jazeera Airways is Kuwait’s second national airline.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.