ZIPAIR launched cargo flights to Bangkok

ZIPAIR Tokyo submitted an application to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan for the launch of cargo-only flights between Tokyo Narita and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport from June 3, 2020.

Based on the global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ZIPAIR Tokyo’s launch of passenger flights has been temporarily postponed.

As airlines continue to suspend flights, the need for air cargo services is in demand. As such, ZIPAIR Tokyo announced the plan to launch cargo-only flights utilising the carrier’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft between the two countries. As for the passenger services start-up. We would like to announce when the date is confirmed.

The details of the operation are as follows. (These plans and schedules are subject to government approval.)

ZG51 / Narita 17:20 Bangkok 22:00 on Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat

ZG52 / Bangkok 23:30 Narita 07:45 (next day) on Wed,Thu,Fri,Sat

– Until the launch of passenger services, the Tokyo-Bangkok route will be operated as a cargo-only flight.

– ZIPAIR Tokyo will implement Freighter codeshare flights with Japan Airlines.

President Shingo Nishida

“Since the announcement of our business in May 2018, our employees have united to prepare for the launch of medium and long distance LCC services. Unfortunately, in light of the current situation, we are not able to launch passenger flights to Bangkok. As people around the world find new ways to promote their businesses, we decided to take a step forward by temporarily launching cargo-only flights between Japan and Thailand.

As a new airline that looks to serve a diverse customer base, our employees will continue to prepare for the much anticipated launch of passenger flights to destinations throughout the world.”