Low-cost Japanese airline ZIPAIR to launch Tokyo-San Francisco flights

SFO Airport welcomes low-fare nonstop flights to Tokyo Narita coming summer 2023

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) celebrated an announcement today from ZIPAIR, a Japanese low-cost airline, detailing plans to launch nonstop service from SFO to Tokyo Narita in summer 2023. Zipair intends to operate flights between SFO and Tokyo using Boeing 787 aircraft.

“We are truly excited to welcome ZIPAIR service between SFO and Tokyo this summer,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “With this move, travellers can enjoy ZIPAIR’s fantastic value together with SFO’s award-winning, world-class airport experience. We thank ZIPAIR for choosing SFO and are committed to making this new service a success.”

Founded in 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines, ZIPAIR is based at Tokyo-Narita Airport and operates a fleet of four Boeing 787 aircraft seating 290 passengers.

SFO will be the fourth destination in the United States served by ZIPAIR after Honolulu, Los Angeles and San Jose.

San Francisco, February 23, 2023