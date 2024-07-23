Japan Airlines signs Airbus order for 20 A350-900 and 11 A321neo

Japan Airlines (JAL) has signed a firm order with Airbus for 20 A350-900 widebody aircraft and 11 single-aisle A321neo, finalising a commitment announced earlier this year.

The order was announced at the Farnborough Air Show 2024 during a signing ceremony with Yukio Nakagawa, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President Procurement of Japan Airlines, and Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft business.

The new A350-900s will join the carrier’s A350 fleet serving international routes, while the A321neo will operate on domestic services within Japan. To date, JAL has ordered a total of 52 A350s, with 18 in service. The A321neo contract represents JAL’s first order for the Airbus single-aisle product line.

Executive Officer and Senior Vice President Procurement of Japan Airlines Yukio Nakagawa said: “we are delighted to have signed the firm order for the introduction of additional A350s and new A321s. We will accelerate the introduction of the state-of-the-art and fuel-efficient aircraft to provide our passengers with excellent service and to reduce CO? emissions. We believe that this additional introduction of Airbus aircraft will further deepen our partnership.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Aircraft business, Airbus, Christian Scherer said: “we thank Japan Airlines for placing its confidence once again in the A350. In addition, we celebrate a new milestone in our partnership with the airline following its order for the A321neo. We are committed to providing our full support to Japan Airlines as its growing fleet is deployed on more routes across its network, both domestically and internationally.“