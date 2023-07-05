Japan Airlines wants to make baggage lighter through clothing rental

The “Any Wear, Anywhere” clothing-sharing service is a trial collaboration between Japan Airlines (JAL) and Sumitomo Corporation. The aim of the service is to provide a more sustainable and convenient travel experience for foreign tourists and business travellers visiting Japan. The concept revolves around offering clothing rentals at the travellers’ destination, reducing the need for them to bring their own clothing and thus minimising luggage. By doing so, the service aims to create environmental value and contribute to the promotion of sustainable tourism.

Sumitomo Corporation is responsible for developing the reservation system and managing the procurement, laundering, and delivery of clothes for the service. All clothing items available for rent are obtained from excess stock of apparel and pre-owned clothing, promoting the idea of a circular economy. JAL will monitor the changes in passengers’ checked-in baggage weight and measure the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions due to the decreased weight of the aeroplane caused by the use of the service.

During the trial period, which is scheduled from July 5, 2023, to August 31, 2024, travellers can use the “Any Wear, Anywhere” reservation site to select clothing sets that suit their season and purpose of visit to Japan. They need to provide their JAL flight booking number, pickup and return dates for the clothing set, and destination information while making a reservation. The reserved clothing set can be picked up and returned at the traveller’s hotel.

Both JAL and Sumitomo Corporation view this trial as part of their broader commitment to sustainable practices. JAL aims to create a safe and secure society and a sustainable future by addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Sumitomo Corporation is working on business development in the “Beyond Mobility” domain, focusing on mobility and cross-industry collaboration, and considers the “Any Wear, Anywhere” service as part of its efforts to create new value and respond to global changes.

The trial involves collaboration with WEFABRIK Inc., an online apparel matching platform called “SMASELL,” which assists in the procurement of clothes available for rental, and Hakuyosha, a leading cleaning company in Japan, which takes care of laundering and cleaning the rented clothes.

Overall, the trial aims to explore joint efforts between JAL, Sumitomo Corporation, and their collaborative partners to meet customer needs and generate environmental value.