Japan Airlines orders 10 additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for 10 more

Japan Airlines (JAL) has committed to acquiring up to 20 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, including 10 confirmed 787-9 jets and options for 10 more. This move aims to modernise its fleet and meet the growing demand for international travel.

The 787-9, known for its fuel efficiency and long-range capability, will enhance JAL’s long-haul routes to North America, Asia, and India.

JAL’s current fleet includes over 50 Dreamliners, and this new order will further support its efforts to reduce CO? emissions and improve service quality. JAL has successfully used the 787 to launch new routes from Tokyo to cities like San Diego, Boston, and Bangalore.