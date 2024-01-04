Japan Airlines expects losses of $105 million due to the crash of its Airbus A350

Japan Airlines (JAL) faces substantial losses exceeding $100 million following a runway collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. An Airbus A350 widebody jet operated by JAL, carrying 379 passengers and crew, caught fire after colliding with a smaller Coast Guard plane en route to deliver aid to earthquake-stricken areas. Tragically, five of the six crew members aboard the Coast Guard aircraft died, and the surviving pilot sustained severe injuries.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the collision, focusing on potential professional negligence and communication errors. Air traffic control had instructed the Coast Guard plane to halt near the runway, but transcripts indicate that the instructions might not have been followed. Authorities are examining multiple safety measures, including malfunctioning stop lights intended to prevent such incidents.

JAL estimates an operating loss of around 15 billion yen ($105 million) due to the accident, although insurance will cover the destroyed aircraft, insured by AIG under a $130 million “all-risks” policy. This incident marks the first hull loss for the A350 model worldwide since its commercial debut in 2015.

Despite the efficient evacuation of passengers within 18 minutes after the collision, flight disruptions persisted, causing frustration among affected travellers, with numerous flights cancelled or delayed at Tokyo Haneda and Sapporo Shin Chitose airports.

The recovery process continues amid debris scattered across the runway, and investigations aim to shed light on the causes and implications of this tragic accident.