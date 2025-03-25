Japan Airlines expands Boeing 737 MAX fleet with 17 additional jets

Japan Airlines (JAL) has finalised an order for 17 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, nearly doubling its 737 MAX order book to 38. The airline will deploy the fuel-efficient jets on domestic routes as it modernises its single-aisle fleet to meet growing travel demand.

The 737-8 offers a 15% reduction in fuel use and emissions compared to JAL’s current 737-800s, while maintaining fleet commonality for seamless integration. Passengers will also benefit from the Boeing Sky Interior, featuring enhanced lighting, larger windows, and improved storage.

This order strengthens JAL’s long-standing partnership with Boeing, complementing its existing fleet of 767s, 777s, and 787 Dreamliners. Meanwhile, JAL’s subsidiary, ZIPAIR Tokyo, is expanding its international network by integrating 10 787-9s from JAL, with Boeing Global Services handling interior modifications.