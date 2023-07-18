Japan Airlines announces nonstop service to Doha

First Japanese Airline to Operate a Direct Flight to the Middle East
Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced today that it will launch a new nonstop daily service between Tokyo(Haneda) and Doha, Qatar starting in the Summer of 2024. This route will be the first direct flight to the Middle East operated by a Japanese airline.
Furthermore, by launching this route, JAL will enable customers to seamlessly connect to Africa and South America through its partnership with Qatar Airways, a oneworld® member.
? Specific flight schedules will be announced separately.
? Reservations/ticket sales information will be announced as soon as confirmed.
? This flight will be a codeshare operation with Qatar Airways. The Tokyo-Doha flight operated by Qatar Airways will continue to be a codeshare flight.
? Flight schedules are subject to government approval. All schedules are subject to change.