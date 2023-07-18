Japan Airlines announces nonstop service to Doha

Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced today that it will launch a new nonstop daily service between Tokyo(Haneda) and Doha, Qatar starting in the Summer of 2024. This route will be the first direct flight to the Middle East operated by a Japanese airline.

Furthermore, by launching this route, JAL will enable customers to seamlessly connect to Africa and South America through its partnership with Qatar Airways, a oneworld® member.

The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience, enhance its international network, and continue to improve the quality of its products and services.

? Specific flight schedules will be announced separately.

? Reservations/ticket sales information will be announced as soon as confirmed.

? This flight will be a codeshare operation with Qatar Airways. The Tokyo-Doha flight operated by Qatar Airways will continue to be a codeshare flight.

? Flight schedules are subject to government approval. All schedules are subject to change.