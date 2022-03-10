Japan Airlines announces international fare fuel surcharge

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested approval from Japan`s Ministry of Land,

Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between April 1 and May 31, 2022.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the two-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two-month period of December 2021 and January 2022 averaged USD89.69 per barrel, which accounted for JPY10,253 in the average exchange rate of JPY/USD 114.32 during the same period. As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2022, this corresponds to Zone E from April 1 to May 31, 2022.

TOKYO, March 10, 2022