Navigate

Japan Airlines announces international fare fuel surcharge

TCS services for Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 fleet since 2011 (© Japan Airlines)

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested approval from Japan`s Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between April 1 and May 31, 2022.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the two-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two-month period of December 2021 and January 2022 averaged USD89.69 per barrel, which accounted for JPY10,253 in the average exchange rate of JPY/USD 114.32 during the same period. As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2022, this corresponds to Zone E from April 1 to May 31, 2022.

TOKYO, March 10, 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines accept bookings to Japan again

    Japan's two biggest air carriers are once again accepting reservations for flights to the country…

  2. Lufthansa Technik provides Total Component Support services for Japan Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet

    Extension of a long-term agreement for 53 aircraft Lufthansa Technik and Japan Airlines have further…