Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia form joint venture to expand Asian market presence

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Garuda Indonesia are entering a revenue-sharing joint venture aimed at strengthening their positions in Asia. Already partners through a code-sharing agreement, the new arrangement will deepen their collaboration by integrating flight schedules and revenue management, functioning as a single entity.

This partnership, set to launch in April, marks JAL’s first venture of this type with a carrier from a different airline alliance.

JAL aims to leverage Garuda’s dominance in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, to enhance its presence in the region. The airlines will also cooperate on ticket sales and tour product development.

This move follows a similar trend in the Japanese aviation industry, as All Nippon Airways (ANA) is working on a similar partnership with Singapore Airlines to counter challenges in the domestic market.