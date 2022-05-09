Japan Air Commuter expands regional fleet sustainably with ATR aircraft

A further ATR 42-600 to join 100% ATR fleet to boost connectivity in Japan

The world’s leading regional aircraft manufacturer ATR and Japanese airline Japan Air Commuter (JAC) today announced the delivery of the company’s 9th ATR 42-600 to its fleet of 11 ATR aircraft. The latest 42-600 will undertake the first leg of its ferry flight from Toulouse to Japan with a blend including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

In countries committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and preserving biodiversity such as Japan, ATR aircraft have proven to be successful: they connect communities and businesses across the Japanese archipelago in the most responsible way.

This new ATR 42-600 sports a specific livery representing the leaves of Kaikouzu, the tree of Kagoshima Prefecture. These leaves are the symbol of the preservation of nature in this country. It represents JAC’s commitment to connecting areas that coexist with nature, operating the lowest CO2 emissions and most fuel efficient aircraft. The Japanese airline flies Yakushima, Amami Oshima, Tokunoshima, and Okinawa, which are all World Natural Heritage Sites, as well as many other areas rich and diverse in wildlife.

Stefano Bortoli Chief Executive Officer of ATR commented: “We are proud to see that ATR aircraft continue to support our Japanese long-standing customer JAC in its mission to connect communities and remote places, as well as propelling local economy. Thanks to the unrivalled versatility of our aircraft and its responsible performance, ATR aircraft are the perfect choice for this country”.

Toulouse, May 9, 2022