Intelsat and Japan Airlines offer free IFEC on regional aircraft in Japan

Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), along with Tokyo-based Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. announced Intelsat’s connectivity service will launch on the airlines’ Embraer E190 aircraft for its subsidiary airline, J-AIR Co. Ltd.

Japan Airlines has installed Intelsat’s 2Ku system on the first of J-AIR’s E190 aircraft and will be installing 13 additional aircraft by autumn 2024. The airline has been offering free wireless entertainment services since 2016. By adding 2Ku, this will make J-AIR the first regional aircraft in Japan to offer inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) services, as well as the first E190 aircraft equipped globally with the Intelsat 2Ku system.

“We have worked closely with Intelsat to deliver the best connectivity experience on Japan Airlines and the JAL group fleet,” said Keisuke Suzuki, SVP, Customer Experience of Japan Airlines. “Intelsat’s capable and reliable 2Ku system will provide miles of entertainment to our customers making J-AIR the first regional aircraft offering the IFC services in Japan.”

“At Intelsat, our mission is to provide quality, reliable connectivity for work and entertainment which is essential for airline partners and passengers alike,” commented Dave Bijur, senior vice president of Commercial for Intelsat Commercial Aviation. “While having wireless entertainment was an excellent first step, J-AIR sees the importance of connectivity as well. Adding 2Ku will enable the same free inflight internet experience they have had since 2017 on the larger jets. For Intelsat, this is a great showcase for other E190 operators around the world who want to offer a free service to all their passengers.”

The service is now available on select flights.

For more information about Intelsat’s commercial aviation connectivity products, visit here.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

About J-AIR Co., Ltd.

J-AIR is an airline based in Osaka, Japan, a subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. and serving for domestic passengers in Japan. The airline has a fleet of 14 tails of E190 aircraft and 18 tails of E170 aircraft.