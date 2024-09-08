JAL flight experiences turbulence over South Korea, flight attendant injured

On September 4th, Japan Airlines flight JL22, a Boeing 787-9 registered JA863J en route from Beijing to Tokyo Haneda at FL410, encountered severe turbulence about 200 km east of Seoul.

A flight attendant sustained a broken rib after being jolted and hitting her side on a seat, but no passengers or other crew were injured. The seatbelt sign was off at the time. The Japan Transport Safety Board classified the incident as an aviation accident.

South Korean authorities will handle the investigation, as the turbulence occurred within their airspace. The plane safely arrived at Haneda with 132 people on board.