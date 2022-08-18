JAL announces international fare fuel surcharge for tickets issued in October and November 2022

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested approval from Japan`s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between October 1 and November 30, 2022.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the two-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two-month period of June 2022 and July 2022 averaged USD151.56 per barrel, which accounted for JPY20,488 in the average exchange rate of JPY/USD 135.18 during the same period. As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2022, this corresponds to Zone O from October 1 to November 30, 2022.

Fuel Surcharge for the period: October 1 ~ November 30, 2022

(*1) Russia -> Irkutsk

(*2) Russia -> Novosibirsk

– For full details about JAL’s fuel surcharge policy, please refer to http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/if.html

– The surcharge applies to flights operated by Japan Airlines as well as code-share flights operated by other airlines.

– The planned level of the fuel surcharge is subject to government approval.