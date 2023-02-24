JAL announces international fare fuel surcharge for tickets issued between April and May 2023

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from Japan`s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between April 1 and May 31, 2023.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the two-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two-month period of December 2022 and January 2023 averaged USD112.95 per barrel, which accounted for JPY14,992 in the average exchange rate of JPY/USD 132.74 during the same period.

As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2022, this corresponds to Zone I from April to May 2023.

? Fuel Surcharge for the period: April 1 ~ May 31, 2023

(*1) Russia -> Irkutsk

(*2) Russia -> Novosibirsk

The surcharge applies to flights operated by Japan Airlines as well as code-share flights operated by other airlines.

The planned level of fuel surcharge is subject to government approval.

TOKYO, February 20, 2023