Former stewardess appointed as first woman president of Japan Airlines

Mitsuko Tottori, a former Japan Airlines flight attendant, has been appointed as the president of Japan Airlines, effective April 1. Tottori, 59, started her career with the airline in 1985 and has held senior positions since 2005.

This appointment is noteworthy as promotions of women to top leadership roles remain rare in large Japanese companies. Tottori will replace Yuji Akasaka, 61, as the chairman of the board.

In 2022, women held only 15.5% of seats on the boards of directors of large Japanese companies listed on the stock exchange, reflecting a broader trend of gender disparity in leadership positions in the country.