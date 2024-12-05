Jambojet DHC-8-400 collides with pole at Nairobi, causing flight disruptions

Jambojet, a low-cost Kenyan carrier, has announced significant flight disruptions after one of its aircraft, a DHC-8-400 with registration 5Y-JXM, collided with a pole at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. The incident occurred during ground operations, and while no injuries were reported, the damage has rendered the aircraft temporarily inoperable.

The collision is under investigation by aviation authorities to determine the cause and assess safety protocols at the airport. Jambojet has assured passengers that it is working to rebook affected flights and minimize disruptions. The airline has also deployed additional customer service resources to address passenger concerns and facilitate alternative travel arrangements.

Jambojet operates a fleet of De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 aircraft and is known for its regional connectivity in East Africa. The airline emphasized its commitment to safety and efficiency, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused. Passengers traveling through JKIA are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The following pictures appeared on social media: