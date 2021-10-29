SkyTeam welcomes ITA Airways on board

SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, has welcomed ITA Airways – Italy’s new national carrier – into the alliance, replacing Alitalia. With ITA Airways on board, SkyTeam’s 700 million customers will continue to enjoy seamless connections to key destinations across Italy.

“For more than 20 years, the Italian market has been a cornerstone of SkyTeam’s European network and no other airline alliance connects Italy better to the world. We warmly welcome ITA Airways’ decision to join our alliance and ensure continuity of service for the millions of customers who choose SkyTeam as their preferred alliance to Italy,” said Walter Cho, SkyTeam Chairman. “SkyTeam and our members look forward to working with ITA Airways to establish long-term partnership opportunities going forward.”

Alfredo Altavilla, Executive Chairman of ITA Airways said: “Joining SkyTeam is a natural step, enabling us to continue to deliver a global network and seamless experience that customers flying to and from Italy expect. We look forward to close cooperation with our SkyTeam partners to support the start-up of our company, the Italian flag carrier.”

Alitalia ceased operations on 14 October and left the SkyTeam global airline alliance on the same date. SkyTeam has agreed with Alitalia Loyalty to continue the partnership that will enable the six million members of the MilleMiglia frequent flyer programme to earn and redeem miles on selected SkyTeam members’ flights, offering a wealth of opportunities and exclusive services.

ITA Airways is also working closely with SkyTeam and its members to roll out SkyTeam-branded benefits that customers enjoy across the alliance, including priority airport services.

AMSTERDAM, 29 October 2021