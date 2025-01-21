ITA Airways resumes Tel Aviv-Rome flights

In a press release, ITA Airways has announced the gradual resumption of flights between Tel Aviv Ben Gurion and Rome Fiumicino, starting February 1, 2025. Initially, one daily flight will be available, with an additional nighttime service introduced from February 16, subject to geopolitical developments. The airline’s new schedule provides convenient connections for travelers from Israel to ITA Airways’ intercontinental network via its Rome hub.

The resumption of flights follows a significant milestone for ITA Airways: the completion of Lufthansa’s 41% acquisition of the Italian carrier. The German airline finalized the deal earlier this month, marking a strategic partnership that will enhance ITA Airways’ international reach and operational efficiency. Lufthansa’s investment is expected to strengthen the airline’s position in the European aviation market, benefiting passengers through expanded connectivity and improved services.

With these developments, ITA Airways continues to expand its network and reinforce its role as Italy’s national carrier. Tickets for the Tel Aviv-Rome route are now available via the airline’s website, customer service channels, travel agencies, and airport ticket offices.