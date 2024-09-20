Pope Francis to fly with ITA Airways to Luxembourg on 26 September

Pope Francis will embark on his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium on 26 September 2024, departing from Rome Fiumicino Airport at 08:05 on an ITA Airways Airbus A321neo. The Holy Father’s flight will land at Luxembourg’s Findel Airport at 10:00 local time. This marks another collaboration between ITA Airways and the Vatican, with the Italian airline chosen to transport the Pope.

The Airbus A321neo, known for its efficiency, offers 20% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat. It is configured with three cabins: Business Class (12 seats), Premium Economy (12 seats), and Economy (141 seats, including 12 Comfort Economy seats). ITA Airways has implemented sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce emissions, with the airline committed to offsetting any unavoidable emissions through certified CO2 reduction projects.

On board, the Pope will be accompanied by a team led by Commander Corrado Di Maria, an experienced pilot with 18,000 flight hours. ITA Airways executives, including General Manager Andrea Benassi and Chief Commercial Officer Emiliana Limosani, will greet the Pope at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, while representatives of the media will also join the delegation. ITA Airways is honoured to play a role in the Pope’s Apostolic Journey, ensuring sustainability and efficiency throughout the flight.