Pope Francis to fly to Marseille on ITA Airways Airbus A320neo

Pope Francis will depart from Rome Fiumicino Airport on September 22nd at 14:35 on an ITA Airways flight to Marseille Provence Airport for an Apostolic Journey. The flight will utilise an Airbus A320neo with zero CO2 environmental impact.

The return to Rome Fiumicino is scheduled for September 23rd at 20:50. The welcoming committee at Fiumicino Airport will include ITA Airways executives and flight crew.

The airline has implemented measures to minimise emissions, including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and offsetting emissions through a CO2 reduction project.