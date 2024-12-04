Pope Francis to fly to Corsica with ITA Airways aboard eco-friendly Airbus A320neo

Pope Francis will travel to Corsica on December 15, 2024, departing from Rome Fiumicino Airport at 07:45 on an ITA Airways Airbus A320neo. The flight, bound for Ajaccio Napoleon Bonaparte Airport, is scheduled to land at 09:00 local time.

The eco-efficient Airbus A320neo, chosen for this journey, offers 20% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per passenger compared to older models. ITA Airways also plans to offset unavoidable emissions through participation in a Gold Standard-certified CO2 reduction project, while incorporating a portion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the trip.

The Holy Father will be welcomed at Fiumicino by Emiliana Limosani, ITA Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Volare. The flight will be overseen by Commander Corrado Di Maria, a veteran with 18,000 flight hours, alongside a crew of 10, including pilots and flight attendants. Members of the papal delegation and the press will accompany the Pope.

ITA Airways expressed pride in facilitating this Apostolic Journey with an emphasis on sustainability and operational excellence.