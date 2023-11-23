Pope Francis flies to COP28 in Dubai with ITA Airways

Pope Francis is set to travel to Dubai for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) with ITA Airways on December 1st at 11:30. The journey will be aboard a carbon-neutral Airbus A330neo, emphasising the airline’s commitment to sustainability.

The selected aircraft boasts advanced technology, offering a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per passenger compared to older models. The flight, departing from Terminal 5 at Rome Fiumicino, is scheduled to arrive at Dubai International Airport World Central at 20:25 local time.

ITA Airways’ President, General Manager, Chief Commercial Officer, and Volare CEO will welcome Pope Francis at Fiumicino Airport, accompanied by an experienced crew of 14, including pilots, flight attendants, and dedicated personnel. Alongside the Papal delegation, representatives from the Italian and international press will also be on board.

The airline expresses immense pride in supporting the Holy Father’s Apostolic Journey, aligning with sustainability goals. ITA Airways has devised a comprehensive plan, integrating efficient operational procedures, utilising Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for a portion of refuelling, and fully offsetting unavoidable emissions through participation in a Gold Standard certified CO2 reduction project.