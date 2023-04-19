Pope Francis flies to Budapest with ITA Airways

Departure from Rome Fiumicino Airport on April 28 at 08:15 on the company’s Airbus A320neo delivering zero CO2 impact

The Holy Father will depart on April 28 at 08:15 from Rome Fiumicino Airport to Budapest-Ferenc Liszt International Airport. For this upcoming Apostolic Journey, he will be travelling on an ITA Airways flight with zero CO2 environmental impact.

ITA Airways has chosen the Airbus A320neo with a new blue livery to accompany the Holy Father on his trip. This is a technological and efficient aircraft, benefitting from a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per passenger compared to previous-generation aircraft.

As usual, the flight will depart from Terminal 5 at Leonardo da Vinci Airport, with landing scheduled at 10:05 local time.

Welcoming the Holy Father on board at Fiumicino Airport there will be Antonino Turicchi, President of ITA Airways, Fabio Maria Lazzerini, CEO and General Manager ITA Airways, and Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer ITA Airways and CEO Volare. Commander Massimiliano Marselli, with 18,000 hours of flight experience will be the supervisor of onboard activities; the crew will be of 9 people, including 3 pilots and 6 flight attendants, plus the ITA Airways team dedicated to special flights. For the first time on a papal flight, the Company’s staff will wear the new ITA Airways uniforms. As usual, in addition to the papal delegation, representatives of the Italian and international press will travel with Pope Francis.

For ITA Airways, it is an honour and a source of great pride to accompany the Holy Father on his Apostolic Journey, which was planned under the banner of sustainability, a central effort as also the Holy Father constantly recalls in his Magisterium.

On this trip, ITA Airways has prepared a plan that contemplates the efficiency of operational procedures, the use of SAF (Sustainable Airline Fuel) for an amount equal to 0.5 per cent of the refuelling needed for flights, and the full offsetting of emissions that cannot be eliminated through participation in a Gold Standard certified CO2 reduction project.

Rome, April 18, 2023