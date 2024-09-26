Pope Francis begins apostolic journey to Luxembourg and Belgium

Pope Francis began his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium on Thursday, on ITA Airways flight AZ4000 (the usual flight number for all papal flights) departing from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 08:29 operated by Airbus A321neo registered EI-HXF. His first stop was Luxembourg, where he landed at 09:56 local time.

Before his departure, the Pope met with a group of homeless people near St. Peter’s Square, continuing his tradition of greeting the poor before international visits.

In Luxembourg, the Pope held private meetings with Grand Duke Henri and Prime Minister Luc Frieden, followed by a public address to civil authorities. He later met with the local Catholic community at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame before departing to Brussels.

Luxair operated the papal flight LG7007 to Brussels on its Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered LX-LBL, which took off from Luxembourg Findel at 18:08, arriving at Brussels Airport at 19:06.

Arriving in Belgium on Thursday evening, Pope Francis was greeted with an official ceremony, including a guard of honour and performances by a children’s choir. During his three-day stay in Belgium, he will meet with King Philip and Queen Mathilde at Laeken Castle and address authorities and civil society. A highlight of his visit is the celebration of the 600th anniversary of the Catholic University of Leuven. On Sunday, the Pope will conclude his visit by celebrating Mass at Brussels’ Stadium, with over 35,000 faithful expected to attend.

At the end of his apostolic journey on Sunday afternoon, Pope Francis will return to Rome on a Brussels Airlines aircraft.

Arrival in Brussels