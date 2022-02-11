New airline at Hamburg Airport: ITA Airways flies to Milan Linate

Daily connections to Milan Linate

Location close to the city, particularly attractive for business travellers

At the start of the 2022 summer flight schedule, ITA Airways will start scheduled services from Hamburg Airport for the first time: from March 27, 2022, the Alitalia successor will connect the Hanseatic city with Milan Linate on a daily basis. Milan’s second-largest commercial airport impresses with its close proximity to the city, which is particularly beneficial for business travellers. Milan city center is only around 8 kilometres from the airport. Tickets can now be booked at www.itaspa.com and in travel agencies.

“Hamburg Airport extends a warm welcome to ITA Airways. Our passengers can get to the center of Milan quickly and comfortably via Milan Linate city airport, and business travelers in particular appreciate the good location,” says Dirk Behrens, Head of Aviation at Hamburg Airport.

Daily flights to Milan centre

The ITA Airways flights take off daily at 12:20 in Milan Linate and land in Hamburg at 14:00 after just under two hours. The connection departs from Hamburg at 14:50, with landing at 4:30 in Milan Linate. The route is served by Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft.

ITA Airways is Italy’s new national airline since October 2021. ITA Airways offers a wide range of domestic and international destinations with two hubs in Italy: Rome Fiumicino for intercontinental flights and Milan Linate for European destinations and onward flights within Italy. The focus is on holiday and business travellers. The airline relies on a modern Airbus fleet of types A319, A320 and A330. Tickets can be booked at www.itaspa.com and in travel agencies.

11/02/2022