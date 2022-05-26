Lufthansa Group/MSC and Air France KLM Group/Delta Air Lines bids for Alitalia successor ITA Airways

Lufthansa Group and maritime giant MSC submitted a joint bid to purchase a controlling share of 20% of ITA Airways (former Alitalia), Lufthansa confirmed on Monday. On month ago, Lufthansa group CEO Carsten Spohr told Corriere della Sera that Lufthansa Group was the right partner for ITA Airways.

While bidding ended on Monday, Lufthansa Group’s offer is considered to be a strong contender, but media reports said last Tuesday that Air France-KLM group in combination with Delta Air Lines also put in a bid.

In February, a decree was presented in the Italian Council of Ministers to initiate the search for a buyer for state airline ITA Airways paving the way for airline groups or investors to negotiate the take over the majority of Alitalia’s successor.

Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco has said he wants the deal wrapped up by the end of June.

Italy is Lufthansa’s most important foreign market.