Lufthansa Group integrates ITA Airways into Miles & More programme

Miles & More members can now earn Points, Qualifying Points, and HON Circle Points on ITA Airways flights, aligning with Lufthansa Group’s frequent flyer programme. A special welcome promotion offers up to 6,000 extra miles for flights taken between March 1 and April 15, 2025.

ITA Airways, part of Lufthansa Group since January 2025, enhances loyalty benefits and network flexibility. From March 30, 2025, ITA flights will share flight numbers with Lufthansa Group airlines, and passengers will gain access to over 130 lounges.

ITA Airways is set to join Star Alliance in 2026.