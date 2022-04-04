Lufthansa Group CEO: “The plan for ITA Airways is for Rome to become the southern hub of the Group”

This could be the right time for Lufthansa. With ITA Airways without the debts and the perimeter of Alitalia and with an ally like the maritime giant MSC, there are all the conditions to manage and grow the new Italian company.

About ITA Airways, Carsten Spohr, CEO of the Lufthansa Group, said: “Here is the plan for the company, Rome’s southern hub of the Group“.

“We are the right partner for ITA“, Carsten Spohr told Corriere della Sera, on the sidelines of the “Aviation Summit” of Airlines for Europe (the trade association of European airlines) which was held in Brussels on 31 March.

Spohr leads a group that includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and the Italian Air Dolomiti. He is an Airbus A320 pilot and one of the most regarded executives in the industry. He is also a lover of Sardinia where he goes whenever he can.

Source: Corriere delle Sera