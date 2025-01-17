Lufthansa completes 41% acquisition of ITA Airways

Lufthansa has finalised its acquisition of a 41% stake in ITA Airways, Italy’s state-owned successor to Alitalia, for €325 million ($334 million). The deal, designed to strengthen Lufthansa’s position in southern Europe, follows the European Commission’s approval of antitrust remedies in November 2024.

ITA Airways becomes Lufthansa Group’s fifth network airline, enhancing its European market dominance.

Joint passengers will enjoy improved offers and optimised connections starting from the summer 2025 flight schedule, according to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr.

The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance retains a 59% ownership in ITA Airways.

This acquisition marks a pivotal step for Lufthansa in expanding its influence in the lucrative southern European aviation market.