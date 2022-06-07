Launch of codeshare flights between ITA Airways and Kuwait Airways

ITA Airways and Kuwait Airways announce a new strategic partnership, which will see Kuwait national carrier’s code used for ITA Airways flights within Italy and between Italy and Europe. ITA Airways’ code will be used for Kuwait Airways flights between Kuwait and Rome Fiumicino/Milan Malpensa.

This Codeshare agreement will be available from June 6, 2022 as travel start date. The agreement will take the partnership between the two national flag carriers to new heights, while providing greater opportunities to passengers in Kuwait and Europe.

Kuwait Airways will be able to sell 12 destinations within Italy (Palermo, Catania, Florence, Brindisi, Bari, Venice, Torino, Genoa, Trieste, Bologna, Naples, Lamezia Terme) and 2 international destinations (between Rome, Athens and Nice).

Joint statement by ITA Airways and Kuwait Airways:

“Kuwait is the natural historical connection point between Asia and the Middle East/Europe/USA on one side and Italy is the natural historical connection point between Europe/USA/the Middle East/the Indian Sub-continent/the Far East on the other side. Both Companies firmly believe that this agreement will enhance commercial and tourism relations between Italy, Europe, and Kuwait. Both ITA Airways and Kuwait Airways will work closely to offer the best services to passengers and improve the customer experience. Passengers and travel agents will be able to book these flights directly through our websites or the travel agents’ reservation systems. Furthermore, this codeshare agreement will further enhance the relationship between the two airlines and between the two Countries, Kuwait and Italy.”

“Signing of this agreement takes place at the time when world air travel industry is witnessing the toughest challenges in the wake of the Pandemic. This agreement will provide better travel options and connectivity to travellers of Kuwait Airways and ITA Airways. Both airlines have also agreed to explore additional possibilities of cooperation in the future with Frequent Flyer Programme and expansion of codeshares.”

Rome, 6 June 2022