KM Malta Airlines and ITA Airways announce codeshare agreement

Agreement: KM Malta Airlines and ITA Airways have signed a broad codeshare agreement.
Customer Benefits:
Single, consolidated tickets for flights involving both airlines.
Seamless travel experience with check-in at departure airport and baggage collected at final destination.
Codeshare Details:
ITA Airways will use its ‘AZ’ code on KM Malta Airlines flights between Italy and Malta.
KM Malta Airlines will codeshare on ITA Airways flights between Malta and Rome/Milan and extend to Italian domestic and selected international services.
Statements
David Curmi, Executive Chairman at KM Malta Airlines:
The agreement broadens KM Malta Airlines’ reach in Italy and beyond.
Enhances KM Malta Airlines’ presence in the Italian market.
Anticipates more customer benefits from ITA Airways’ expanding network.
Andrea Benassi, General Manager at ITA Airways:
The partnership is a step in ITA Airways’ growth strategy.
Enhances connectivity and strengthens economic ties between Italy and Malta.
Flight Schedules
KM Malta Airlines Summer 2024: Serving 17 airports across 15 European cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Düsseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich.
ITA Airways Summer 2024: Flying to 57 destinations, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental. New nonstop flights from Rome Fiumicino to Chicago, Toronto, Riyadh, Accra, Dakar, and Jeddah, complementing existing routes to New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, San Francisco, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, and New Delhi.