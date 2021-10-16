ITA spends €90 million to buy Alitalia brand, but won’t use it

ITA Airways, as the Italian state airline and successor of Alitalia will be called, spent €90 million to buy the Alitalia brand (which was initially offered at €290 million without finding a buyer).

However, ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo) will not use the brand. It only wants to prevent anyone else from using it to compete on the Italian market. ITA will, however, develop its own brand “ITA Airways” and has already unveiled a striking new livery, illustrated hereunder on an Airbus A330 aircraft.

ITA Airways starts flying with a fleet of 52 all-Airbus aircraft: 18 A319, 27 A320 and 7 A330-200. ITA takes over the “AZ” IATA code from Alitalia, but its ICAO code is changed from AZA to ITY.